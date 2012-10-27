Reported by UsWeekly

And people said it wouldn't last!

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart celebrated their one-year dating anniversary on Thursday Oct. 25, and put on the most public of PDAs: On Twitter!

Although the singer-actress, 43, and her former backup dancer, 25, were slow to confirm their relationship back in fall 2011, they were anything but coy about one another on the social networking site this week.

"BEAUcasperSMART BEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Today is OUR's!! Thank you for sharing your beautiful smile with me everyday!" Lopez, who has over 12 million Twitter followers, wrote.

The "Dance Again" singer's man responded in kind: "Happy 1 yr. anniversary to the most Gorgeous, Kind, Sweet, Funny, Beautiful Lil Bear in the world.... Love Bear #October25"

Thrice-married Lopez and Smart went public with their romance in November of last year -- four months after Lopez and Marc Anthony announced the end of their 7-year marriage. Things quickly got serious for the pair, with Smart bonding with her Max and Emme, her 5-year-old twins with Anthony.

"He's adorable. But you already see that," the former American Idol judge, 42, told Vogue back in March. "He really is [sweet]. He's a good egg. I don't want to talk about it too much. It's my private thing."

Her close friend and manager Benny Medina explained to the mag how Lopez shrugged off wide-eyed reactions to their 18-year age difference.

Said Medina: "She was just like, 'It's not even the age, Benny. It's actually that I just came out of a relationship where I felt like I was kind of not getting what I needed,'" Lopez said of Anthony, 44"'And I'm open! So somebody who steps in right now and is actually touching me in a way-—it's very fertile ground!'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lopez, Casper Smart Celebrate One Year Anniversary on Twitter