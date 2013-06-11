Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant and engaged to her Client List costar Brian Hallisay -- and Us Weekly has the first pictures of the actress' diamond ring and tiny baby bump in its June 17 issue! In the exclusive photos, Hewitt shows off her sparkler while sightseeing in Florence, Italy, on May 31. The actress dressed her baby bump in a floral print dress and shared a laugh with her future husband.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's love life

Midway through their three-week tour of Europe, Hewitt flashed her new sparkler while sightseeing in the historic city. The actress dressed her baby bump in a floral print ensemble as she toured the area with her love of 15 months. According to a witness, Hewitt "kept looking at her ring and playing with it and smiling."

When she wasn't gazing downward, the actress' attention was turned to Hallisay. "They were in their own bubble, laughing at each other's jokes," the witness adds. "They were clearly very happy."

PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's cleavage-baring style

Us Weekly first reported Hewitt's pregnancy and engagement online last week. "We're so thrilled and happy to start a family," the pair, both 34, said in a statement. For a self-described "hopeless romantic" like Hewitt, the news couldn't come at a better time. "For years, she has been saying she wanted to get married and start a family," says a friend. "It's so important to her."

PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's body through the years

For more on the couple's engagement and parenthood plans -- and details about their new $3.25 million home -- pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Love Hewitt: See Her Engagement Ring and Baby Bump!