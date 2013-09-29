Jenny McCarthy, Donnie Wahlberg Take Their Romance to Las Vegas

By Marisa Laudadio

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's four-month romance is going strong -- but it almost didn't happen, McCarthy admits.

That's because "The View" host, 40, was in the middle of a self-imposed romance hiatus when she met her now-boyfriend, New Kids on the Block singer Wahlberg, 44.

"I took a year off [from dating] but I said if I meet someone who makes me stop that year off, it's someone who I need to pay attention to," she told People while hosting a party at 1 OAK at the Mirage in Las Vegas on Sept. 28.

"If every relationship leads you to the next person and it leads you to what you want and what you don't want," she added, "I feel like I deserve great and he's great."

The couple, who've been dating since June, hit the nightclub's VIP section after attending a Boyz II Men concert at the Mirage, People reports.

