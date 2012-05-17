Before she turns 40 this November, Jenny McCarthy will be posing nude for Playboy one more time!

A rep for the legendary men's magazine confirms to Us Weekly that McCarthy will appear on the cover of Playboy's July-August double issue, with a nude pictorial inside.

PHOTOS: Playboy's sexiest celebrity models

In 2009, McCarthy, who was the 1993 Playmate of the Year, said she'd want to pose in Playboy one more time before she turned 40.

"I would absolutely pose for Playboy," the model and actress said (via Toronto Sun). "I would be so flattered if they asked me. It's probably not going to happen but I think I want to do it again."

PHOTOS: Jenny's 10 best bikini moments

On April 11, McCarthy chatted with Us about her son Evan's first visit to the Playboy Mansion for an Easter Bunny hunt. The mother of one said she lost Evan for "probably 45 minutes" and found him hanging out in the infamous Grotto.

"I'm like, Oh. My. God! He's 9!" she exclaimed. "So you can imagine, if Hef's parties are still going on in a few years, I'm in trouble!"

PHOTOS: 10 sexiest Jennifer's in Hollywood

McCarthy's Playboy issue will hit newsstands Friday, June 29.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Stars Turning 40 in 2012

Would You Wear This Trend?

Trend Report: 70's Chic