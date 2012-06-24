'Jeopardy!' host Trebek suffers mild heart attack
NEW YORK (AP) -- "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a mild heart attack.
RELATED: 2012 Daytime Emmy Awards
Sony Television spokeswoman Paula Askanas said Sunday that Trebek was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday. She says the 71-year-old Trebek is expected to fully recover and be back giving answers when "Jeopardy!" resumes production on a new season next month.
RELATED: Undressed Celebrity Fashion Faux Pas
While he was in the hospital on Saturday, "Jeopardy!" won a Daytime Emmy award for best game show.
RELATED: Celebrities Flaunt Their Beach Bodies
Trebek has been hosting "Jeopardy!" for 28 years.