NEW YORK (AP) -- "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a mild heart attack.

Sony Television spokeswoman Paula Askanas said Sunday that Trebek was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday. She says the 71-year-old Trebek is expected to fully recover and be back giving answers when "Jeopardy!" resumes production on a new season next month.

While he was in the hospital on Saturday, "Jeopardy!" won a Daytime Emmy award for best game show.

Trebek has been hosting "Jeopardy!" for 28 years.