Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana can't keep their hands off each other!

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news of the couple's engagement in January, and by the looks of their recent vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the actors' bond has only grown stronger with time.

Metcalfe and his fiancee arrived at the Capella Resort July 19, and three days later, they were photographed packing on the PDA during a fun-filled boating excursion. The pair exchanged several passionate embraces, with Dallas star Metcalfe caressing his bride-to-be's backside. At one point, a bikini-clad Santana seductively laid on top of her man and gave him a kiss.

"Great day out on 'The Paradisus," Metcalfe tweeted. "Didn't catch a marlin, but the ceviche was fresh!"

The future spouses and their pals also played a round at the Cabo Real golf course and went "swimming' with the dolphins," Metcalfe revealed via Twitter.

Prior to romancing Santana, Metcalfe dated model Courtney Robertson, who is engaged to reigning Bachelor Ben Flajnik. The Desperate Housewives alum and Santana "have been dating for four to five years and living together for at least three," a source told Us in January.

Santana grew up in El Paso, Texas, and moved to L.A. to become an actress.

