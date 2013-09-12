Jessica Alba's New York Fashion Week Style
jessica alba fashion style
By Wonderwall Editors
Jessica Alba has had a très chic New York Fashion Week. Making up to three wardrobe changes a day, the star has shown off how effortlessly she can transition from sophisticated to edgy to a well-accessorized on-duty mom. Keep clicking to see how fashionista Jessica Alba dressed during spring/summer 2014 New York Fashion Week.
The chic starlet played with contrasting textures, pairing a silky pink skirt with a heavy black sweater while out and about in New York City on Sept. 12, 2013. Was she en route to an official Fashion Week event?
