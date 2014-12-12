Jessica Biel is finding creative ways to hide her growing baby bump.

The 32-year-old actress -- who has yet to confirm her pregnancy, was accidentally outed by InStyle editor-in-chief Ariel Foxman in October -- was snapped out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, sporting a loose-fitting gray harem jumpsuit.

She accessorized the comfortable-looking jumpsuit with a navy blazer, cream-colored scarf and what appears to be a prominent baby bump.

Jessica has been married to Justin Timberlake since October 2012, and this will mark the first child for both.

"Right now they are just enjoying the news for themselves," Us Weekly reported in November about the couple's big baby news. "They just want a happy baby."

Meanwhile, the two looked as enamored with one another as ever, with Justin posting his first-ever photo of him and his wife on his Instagram in October.

In the romantic picture, Justin puts his arm around Jessica as the two enjoy a picturesque view.

"'Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it' --Ferris," he captioned the pic, citing a line from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."