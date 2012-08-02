Is Jessica Biel test-driving wedding gowns?

The future Mrs. Justin Timberlake stepped out at her Total Recall movie premiere in NYC Thursday in a bridal-inspired dress.

Biel, 30, walked down the red carpet in a knee-length white lace Elie Saab dress with matching shawl. To complete her bridal look, the actress flaunted her huge engagement ring from Timberlake, 31, by posing with her hand on her hip.

On Wednesday, Biel told The Sun at the Los Angeles premiere of the sci-fi action film Total Recall that her fiance gives her fashion advice.

"We both really love fashion. There are definitely moments where I'll come out in an outfit and he'll give me that look!" she explained. "He'll take me back into the closet and I'll change my shoes and I'm like, 'Yeah, this is way better.'"

But when it comes to preparing for her big day, the bride-to-be recently told The Chicago Sun-Times that, thus far, she's planned "almost nothing."

"I'm just enjoying being engaged," she explained. "I do feel like there is a lot of time and nothing needs to be rushed."

Tell Us: Do you think this Total Recall premiere dress could be a good bridal look for Biel?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Biel Wears Bridal-Style Dress on Red Carpet