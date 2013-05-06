Jessica Biel's Met Gala look was a little on the nose. Wearing head-to-toe Giambattista Valli, the 31-year-old actress wore a fake septum nose ring at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City May 6. Biel's edgy nose jewelry was an obvious nod to the theme of the night and the opening of the Punk: Chaos to Couture exhibition.

The Total Recall star tweeted that her Fred Leighton jewels and Giambattista Valli clutch were "kind of everything." Biel attended the star-studded gala with the designer himself. "I'm thrilled and honored to be your date tonight!" Biel told the couturier on Twitter.

Last year's Met Gala marked the first time Biel and Justin Timberlake walked the red carpet together after getting engaged over the holidays. When the A-listers tied the knot in Puglia, Italy, in October 2012, Biel wore a pink and white Giambattista Valli gown.

"I wanted the dress to be very romantic and feminine and a shape that I very rarely wear. I have never been crazy about all-white wedding dresses, for me at least. [Giambattista Valli] had created that same fabric in a fuchsia-and-pink combination for a dress in a previous collection, and I asked him if he could create that same pattern in a white combination, and he suggested pink. It was a bit of a leap of faith at the time, but it turned out better than I could have ever imagined," she told ELLE in January 2013. "[Putting it on], I felt like I had made the right choice. I felt elegant. And it moved like a dream."

