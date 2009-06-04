Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo were among the slew of celebs who turned out Thursday as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic, 100-74, during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (See more photos of Jessica at the game.)

Sporting a Dallas Cowboys ball cap, Simpson held hands with Romo as they made their way to Staples Center.

Inside, celebs couldn't help but contain their excitement.

Leonardo DiCaprio chatted up Kevin Connolly and pal Tobey Maguire. Lauren Conrad was spotted getting cozy with beau Kyle Howard. And Sophia Bush sipped on a beer, as Staples Center regular Jack Nicholson stayed glued to his seat.