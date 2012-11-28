It's safe to say soon-to-be second time mama Jessica Simpson's priorities have shifted a little bit as of late.

Since welcoming baby Maxwell on May 1 (her first child with fiance Eric Johnson), designer/actress/singer Simpson, 32, has been focused on her bonding with her little one -- and slimming down after her much-discussed 70-pound pregnancy weight gain with help from Weight Watchers (plus some extra motivation in the form of a rumored $4 million paycheck from the company.)

PHOTOS: Maxwell's first seven months

So what does her surprise second pregnancy -- as reported exclusively in the new Us Weekly, out now -- mean for her deal? The brand is refusing to, well, weigh in.

"Any questions related to Jessica's personal life can only be answered by her team," Stephanie Schulman, Weight Watchers' public relations manager, told E! News Wednesday. "We do not disclose financial details about our relationships with any of our ambassadors."

PHOTOS: Jessica's famous family

A rep for Simpson had no comment about the Fashion Star mentor's latest baby joy. Meanwhile, a source close to the Texas native tells Us she "really is overjoyed!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Simpson Pregnant Again: Weight Watchers Speaks Out