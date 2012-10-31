Jessica Simpson is officially back to bombshell status -- just in time for Halloween!

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, the singer, designer and Weight Watchers spokesperson, 31, shared her 2012 Halloween look via Twitter.

"Happy Halloween!" Simpson tweeted beneath a photo in which she poses as a seriously sexy milkmaid with teased-out pigtails, heavy makeup, short lace skirt, boots -- and a tight leather corset that emphasizes her famous cleavage and, yes, a noticeably slimmed-down waist. At her side for the adorable family portrait is daughter Maxwell Drew, 6 months, in a chicken costume, held by proud papa Eric Johnson (Simpson's fiancé) dressed in what appears to be a Scottish Braveheart getup.

The Fashion Star mentor, of course, has been losing weight -- 60 pounds so far! -- thanks to the the Weight Watchers PointsPlus program and four-times-a-week training sessions with celeb trainer Harley Pasternak.

It was Halloween 2011 that Simpson confirmed her suspected pregnancy with another talked-about Halloween costume: A mummy ensemble that emphasized her baby bump. "It's true . . . I'm going to be a mummy!"

Tell Us: What do you think of Simpson's costume this year?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Simpson Shows Off Slim Waist, Cleavage in Sexy Halloween Costume With Fiance, Baby Maxwell