Jessica Simpson is no longer hiding her second pregnancy!

The mom-to-be tweeted a new photo of herself Sunday, Dec. 30 posing in front of a mirror while wearing a bikini with her bare baby bump in full view.

"Bumpin' and proud!" Simpson wrote as the caption. In the shot, the second-time mom-to-be showed off growing belly, and cleavage in a patterned bikini. Simpson, looking makeup free, did wear a matching robe, but kept it open to flaunt her pregnancy.

The proud mama finally confirmed she and fiance Eric Johnson are expecting again on Christmas Day by tweeting a photo of daughter Maxwell, nearly 8 months, sitting on the beach with "Big Sis" written in the sand.

Simpson is currently enjoying a tropical vacation with her family. On Dec. 29, her sister Ashlee Simpson was photographed playing on the beach with son Bronx, 4, and newlyweds CaCee Cobb and Donald Faison.

Johnson, 33, was also seen going for a bike ride with Faison. The NFL pro has been settling into domesticity. "He is amazing with Max," a source told Us Weekly. "Eric tells Jessica he has everything he's ever wanted."

