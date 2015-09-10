When Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey divorced in 2006, it wasn't just their hearts that hurt. So did her pocketbook!

During an appearance on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Sept. 10, Jessica Simpson joked that marrying her first husband was a huge financial mistake.

The answer came after host Kelly Evans asked Jessica to name her financial blunders in her personal or professional life. The fashionista thought about the question for a moment, only to say, "The biggest money mistakes? I don't know. For some reason I thought of my first marriage!"

Evans laughed along with Jessica, adding, "That's actually a common answer, believe it or not."

Jessica is one of the world's wealthiest women from her fashion lines. The Jessica Simpson Collection comprises over 30 product categories, from her hugely popular shoe line to sunglasses and jewelry. Almost ten years in, the brand rakes in about $1 billion a year at retail, according to Forbes.

Since her split with Nick, Jessica has since moved on and is now happily married to Eric Johnson. The couple have two children together: daughter, Maxwell, 3, and son, Ace, 2.

Neither Nick nor Jessica speak much about their four-year marriage. Last year, though, Nick told Jenny McCarthy that the two don't stay in touch. "I wouldn't say it's friends and I wouldn't say it's enemies -- there is just no contact," he explained. "We both moved on with our lives. It's not animosity, it's not friendship, it's just kind of nothing."