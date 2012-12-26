Aloha, Maxwell!

Maxwell Drew Johnson, Jessica Simpson and fiance Eric Johnson's 8-month-old daughter, is making the most of her first family vacation to Hawaii.

PHOTOS: Maxwell Drew's baby album

On Dec. 26, the adorable blonde little girl was photographed on the beach sitting in the lap of her proud papa Johnson, 33 (who had her pacifier in his mouth). Also on hand for excursion in the sand? Maxwell's aunt, Ashlee Simpson, and her little boy Bronx, 4.

PHOTOS: Jessica and Eric's whirlwind romance

Earlier in the day, Maxwell's mom Jessica, 32, also took a stroll on the beach with her man -- covering up her growing baby bump in a relaxed caftan. The Simpson clan has been spending the extended holiday week on the lush tropical island -- and the Fashion Star mentor finally confirmed her pregnancy on Christmas Day with a tweeted snapshot of Maxwell sitting in front of the words "Big Sis" written in the sand.

PHOTOS: Jessica's maternity style

"This year is all about new beginnings for me," Simpson said in a newly released Weight Watchers ad. "I lost over 50 pounds on Weight Watchers and did not have to be perfect to do it. Being healthy has become a part of who I am...which is great timing, because I'm having another baby."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Johnson Bonds With Dad Eric, Aunt Ashlee, Cousin Bronx on Beach in Hawaii: Pictures