Bollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Monday, June 3, Indian actress Jiah Khan's mother found the actress hanged in her room in what authorities called an apparent suicide. She was 25.

A police source in Mumbai tells Reuters that there was no suicide note, and the case is not being treated as suspicious, though they are presently questioning Suraj Pancholi, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, with whom Khan last spoke on the phone.

Members of the Bollywood community are sharing their memories and condolences on Twitter, remembering Khan as "full of life."

"Just cant believe that someone as young and so full of life is just dead," filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted. Varma directed Khan in her debut performance in his 2007 film Nishabd, in which she played the female lead in the Lolita-based story.

"Never ever seen a debutant actress with more spunk and more spirit than Jiah when I was directing her in Nishabd," he continued. 'I don't know the reason what led to this but jiah was very depressed about her career and scared for her future."

Khan, whose real name was Nafisa Khan, was born in New York and grew up in London before moving to Mumbai to pursue acting full time.

In addition to Nishabd, the young actress also had supporting roles in 2008 psychological thriller Ghajini and comedy Housefull in 2010. Housefull would ultimately be her last film.

Fellow actress Dia Mirza shared her condolences as well, tweeting that Khan was "too young and beautiful" to go.

"Can't register that Jiah is now more," filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan added. "Worked with her in Housefull and she was so beautiful and such a good soul. Too young to go Jiah."

