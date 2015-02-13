Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard still have two more months until their son's arrival, but the festivities have already begun. On Thursday, the expectant parents had a fun-filled baby shower, thrown by Dillard's co-workers at Walmart, complete with diapers, balloons and ... plenty of soda.

RELATED: See what the Duggars did last week

Dillard, 25, posted a snap of the baby bash, along with the caption, "Thank you to my awesome team at work for putting on an unforgettable baby shower for Jill and me!"

The young couple, who were married in June 2014 in Springdale, Ark., announced the pregnancy two months later.

RELATED: See Jessa and Ben's cutest married moments

Their baby registry is at Walmart, where Dillard works as an accountant, and includes desired items like Fanta, Dr. Pepper, Orange Gatorade, gift cards to Olive Garden and Subway and a fitness stability ball.

In an interview with E!, the 23-year-old "19 Kids and Counting" star explained why she picked a plethora of carbonated drinks for her registry: "Derick said we should put Dr. Pepper on there, because if you have late nights, you have to have caffeine," Duggar continued, "And I told him, 'I like Fanta,' so he put that on there and some Gatorade, as well."

RELATED: Check out Jill's wedding photos