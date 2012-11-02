Superstorm Sandy brought everyone together -- including Jimmy Fallon and Lindsay Lohan.

Chatting with Andy Cohen on Thursday night's Watch What Happens Live, Fallon, 39, explained that he unexpectedly ran into the drama-prone actress, 26, at uptown Manhattan eatery Tao. The late night host had checked into the nearby Four Seasons Hotel after his downtown apartment lost power and water from the devastating storm.

Dining alone at Tao, Fallon said he heard the Liz and Dick star call out his name.

"It's Lindsay Lohan, and she goes 'What's up?' I go, 'What do you mean what's up? It's a hurricane. ... What are you doing here?'" Fallon recounted. "She goes, 'Are you here by yourself? ... How embarrassing.' ... And she goes, 'Why don't you just eat with us? Hang out with us?'"

Accepting her invite, Fallon said he had a great, low-key time with Lohan, adding that she was "loose and cool" and "totally sobes."

Before Sandy hit the area, Lohan chided folks via Twitter for expressing concern over the impending storm: "WHY is everyone in SUCH a panic about hurricane (i'm calling it Sally)..? Stop projecting negativity! Think positive and pray for peace."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jimmy Fallon Had Surprise Run-In With Lindsay Lohan After Hurricane Sandy