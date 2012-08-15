Jimmy Kimmel's heading down the aisle!

The host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! popped the question to longtime girlfriend Molly McNearney while vacationing in South Africa's Kruger National Forest, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Kimmel, 44, and McNearney -- a co-head writer on JKL -- began dating in 2009. It will be the first marriage for McNearney and the second for Kimmel, who split from the mother of his two children, Gina, in 2002 after 14 years of marriage. Prior to his relationship with McNearney, Kimmel dated fellow comic Sarah Silverman.

Kimmel is set to host the 64th annual primetime Emmys on September 23.

