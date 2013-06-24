Jodie Sweetin is seeking a legal separation from her husband of just over a year, Morty Coyle, and a few other shared household possessions, TMZ reports.

The former Full House actress, 31, filed papers in a Los Angeles court on Monday, June 24, seeking a divorce and citing irreconcilable differences, the site first reported. This is Sweetin's third marriage.

"She seems in good spirits," a source tells Us Weekly. "She's sober still so she's in way better shape than last time. It's definitely true. I guess it's not working out."

A rep for the actress had no comment when reached by Us.

According to the court papers, Sweetin is seeking ownership of the couple's 2000 Toyota Avalon, as well as a 50/50 split of their $200 Kohl's credit card balance.

Additionally, the actress wants full custody of the couple's 2-year-old daughter Beatrix.

Sweetin and Coyle tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills in March 2012, only announcing their wedding details on their one-year anniversary, on March 15, 2013.

In her explosive 2009 memoir, unSweetined, the former child star opened up about her troubled past, which included bouts of addiction to various drugs, including meth, ecstasy and coke.

"I got sober for good on December 7, 2008," she wrote in the memoir. "I was flying to L.A. and I ended up taking a bunch of Nyquil and drinking a sh-tload. …From that day forward, I threw myself into going to AA and avoided people who do blow off their coffee tables."

"But life is good," she continued. "I'm happier than I can remember."

Sweetin is also mother to Zoie Herpin, her 5-year-old daughter with ex-husband Cody Herpin.

