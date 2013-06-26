The show must go on. Jodie Sweetin's estranged husband Morty Coyle stepped out one day after news broke that his wife of just over a year was seeking a legal separation, and the rocker seemed to have a cathartic night doing what he loves.

Coyle, who performs in a band, The F.O.C.K.R.'s (Friends of Canter's Kibitz Room), took to the stage on Tuesday, June 25, to run through a full set of cover songs at the West Hollywood venue for the band's usual Tuesday night jam session.

Among the band's song selections for the night were classic hit like The Cars' "Just What I Needed," The Blues Brothers' "Everybody Needs Somebody to Love," and The Police's "Next To You," an onlooker tells Us Weekly.

The musician also "started jumping around" and got really into the band's rendition of Billy Joel's "You May Be Right."

When asked by a fan at the end of his set whether he'd be playing any more songs for the rest of the night, Coyle "seemed a bit somber" and only responded that it had "been a long week."

On Monday, June 24, Sweetin, 31, filed papers in a Los Angeles court seeking a legal separation from Coyle, citing irreconcilable differences. In the talked-about papers, the former Full House star sought ownership of the couple's 2000 Toyota Avalon, as well as an even split of their $200 Kohl's credit card balance.

Sweetin also asked for full custody of the couple's 2-year-old daughter Beatrix. The former child star took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank fans for their support, and to address the reports head-on.

"Thank you to everyone for being kind and supportive…I really appreciate all the fan love," she tweeted. "Life can have its challenges, for sure!"

At Tuesday night's jam session, Coyle similarly kept talk of the separation brief, only telling a pal that he had read about news of their separation online earlier that day.

Sweetin and Coyle tied the knot in a private ceremony in March 2012, and only revealed the details of their nuptials on their one-year anniversary, on March 15, 2013. This is Sweetin's third marriage.

