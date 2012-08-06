NEW YORK (AP) -- John C. McGinley, who played a loveable but scary doctor in the TV show "Scrubs," is joining Broadway's "Glengarry Glen Ross" opposite Al Pacino.

Producers of the David Mamet revival said Monday that McGinley will play Dave Moss alongside Pacino, Bobby Cannevale, David Harbour and Jeremy Shamos.

The revival marks the 30th anniversary of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about the backbiting world of salesmen.

McGinley was last on Broadway in "Requiem for a Heavyweight" in 1985 and his film credits include "Wall Street," "Talk Radio," "Born on the Fourth of July," "Nixon" and "Any Given Sunday."

Previews of "Glengarry Glen Ross" will start on Oct. 16 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre and an opening night has been set for Nov. 11.

———

Online: http://www.glengarrybroadway.com