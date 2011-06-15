John Edwards's Mugshot Released

By Wonderwall Editors

John Edwards is all smiles in a just-released mug shot taken in North Carolina on June 4.

The mug shot of Edwards, 58, was taken after he plead not guilty to six felony charges regarding allegations that he illegally used campaign contributions during his run for president to cover up his affair with Rielle Hunter.

Edwards was released on his own recognizance without having to post bail, although he was required to take a urine test.

During a recent court appearance, Edwards issued the following statement: "There's no question that I've done wrong and I take full responsibility for having done wrong. And I will regret for the rest of my life the pain and the harm that I have caused to others but I did not break the law and I have never, ever thought I was breaking the law."

