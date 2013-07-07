John Kerry's wife, Teresa Heinz Kerry, 74, is in critical, but stable condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass., multiple outlets have confirmed.

The Secretary of State's spouse, who was treated for breast cancer in 2009, was admitted on Sunday, July 7.

"Late Sunday afternoon, Mrs. Teresa Heinz Kerry was taken by ambulance to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, accompanied by her husband, Secretary of State John Kerry," Kerry Personal Spokesman Glen Johnson said via ABC News. "Once doctors had stabilized her condition, she was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, again accompanied by the Secretary."

Hospital spokesman Noah Brown told The Associated Press that Heinz Kerry is in critical, but stable condition. The reason for her hospitalization is unknown.

Heinz Kerry, a businesswoman and philanthropist, married John Kerry, then a Massachusetts senator, in 1995. She was previously married to her first husband, the late John Heinz, heir to the ketchup and condiment company, before he died in a 1991 plane crash.

She has three sons with Heinz: John, André and Christopher.

Heinz Kerry joined Kerry on his 2004 presidential campaign, where he ran alongside vice presidential candidate John Edwards on the Democratic ticker. The pair ultimately lost to incumbents George W. Bush and Dick Cheney.

In 2009, she survived breast cancer after the disease was detected during an annual mammogram. She underwent lumpectomies in both breasts.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: John Kerry's Wife, Teresa Heinz Kerry, in Critical, But Stable Condition