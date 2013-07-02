Now Jimmy Kimmel (and the rest of America) knows how to get on Johnny Depp's good side: with several well-timed compliments. The late night talk show host got not one, not two, but three surprise kisses from the Lone Ranger actor during his show on Monday, July 1, after complimenting Depp on his, well, face.

"You know, you have this very handsome, this … let's be honest and say beautiful -- face," Kimmel said to kick off the interview. He hardly had a chance to continue on with his sentence before Depp, 50, leaned over the talk show host's desk to give him a solid peck on the cheek.

PHOTOS: 80s heartthrobs then and now

After a brief pause, during which Kimmel giggled uncontrollably, the bespectacled actor leaned in for a second kiss -- this time on the lips.

As the audience cheered and applauded Depp's bold thank you, Kimmel began to fan his face, flustered by his guest's very forward actions. Depp seemed amused by all the hoopla and mock-fanned his face as well.

"I'm done, I'm done," he said. But he wasn't.

Just as Kimmel started to collect himself again ("I've lost my train of thought!" he joked), Depp leaned over for a third and final kiss.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest hunks

"That's more kissing than I did in all of high school," Kimmel said with a laugh.

"Me too," Depp said with a grin.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Johnny Depp Kisses Jimmy Kimmel on the Lips, Talk Show Host Flustered: Picture