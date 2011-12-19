Angelina Jolie dreads the day one of her six children asks to be excused from the family's global travels, insisting she will break down in tears when it happens.

The Hollywood actress and her partner Brad Pitt, who have three adopted kids and three biological tots, pride themselves on their nomadic lifestyle, settling for a few weeks at a time wherever their work takes them.

But Jolie knows eventually her children will want to live in one place and she can't bear the thought of leaving one behind.

She tells US newsman Anderson Cooper, "Right now they love it. If we're in the same place for two months they wanna know why we're not getting on an airplane. They really love to travel... Because they're such a big traveling pack... it's not one child moving around the world and missing friends, there's so many of them they have constant play dates and are always together...

"But I'm sure they're gonna say, 'Mum, let me stay home' and when that happens I'm gonna cry... I don't wanna settle, I love traveling, but we'll see. They'll probably end up living all around the world and my old age will be Brad and I traveling, trying to visit all our grandchildren in random countries."