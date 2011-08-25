NEW YORK (AP) -- Comedy Central's Jon Stewart will host a Q&A session with the surviving members of rock band Nirvana to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its album "Nevermind."

Bing: Frances Bean Cobain takes up modeling

Stewart will host the event on SiriusXM for two hours on Sept. 24. It will feature fans, Nirvana band members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, and Butch Vig, the producer behind "Nevermind." Kurt Cobain, the band's lead singer, committed suicide in 1994.

"Nevermind" was the band's second album and has sold 10 million units in the United States. It features Nirvana's biggest hit, "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

More: Nirvana bassist to perform 'Nevermind' in Seattle

Grohl is now the lead singer of the Foo Fighters.

SiriusXM will also launch the all-Nirvana channel, Nevermind Radio, on Sept. 23 until Sept. 28.