Three years ago Jon Stewart welcomed Hugh Grant on The Daily Show -- and he never plans to do it again!

During an interview with fellow comedian Stephen Colbert at the Montclair Film Festival in New Jersey last week (via Third Beat Magazine), the host, 50, went on the record saying the British actor, 52, is his least-favorite guest of all time . . . "and we've had dictators on the show."

Grant appeared on The Daily Show in 2009 to promote his Sarah Jessica Parker film, Did You Hear About the Morgans?, and Stewart recalled, "He's giving everyone s--t the whole time, and he's a big pain in the ass."

One offense? Stewart claims that Grant complained about the movie clip he was supplied with to air on the show.

"'What is that clip? It's a terrible clip,'" the TV host recalled Grant saying. "Well, then make a better f--king movie," Stewart fired back.

But it's probably too late for any apologizes. Stewart said he will "never" have Grant back on his show.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jon Stewart Will "Never" Welcome Hugh Grant Back on The Daily Show