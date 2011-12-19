Who knew Jonah Hill was a Housewives fan?!

The 27-year-old actor -- had a few special visitors to the Atlanta set of his upcoming film, "Neighborhood Watch," this week as an early birthday present: "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

PHOTOS: 2011's wildest reality TV moments

Hanging out with Hill, whose actual birthday is Tuesday, were Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, Peter Thomas and Derek J.

VIDEO: Phaedra tells Us what else to expect this season on Housewives

"Jonah is my favorite actor so I was in heaven," Parks tells Us Weekly of the meet-and-greet, where she gifted Hill with a basket of Housewives goodies including DVDs and a t-shirt that said "Everybody Knows Phaedra Loves Jonah."

PHOTOS: Remember these wild Real Housewives moments?

This week's visit is not Hill's first with an Atlanta Housewife.

"I pulled up next to Nene Leakes in a car in Atlanta where I was shooting a movie and I freaked out," Hill once told Wendy Williams. "I texted all my friends."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly