The grass is always greener on the other side! Jordana Brewster looks like a knockout on the cover of Health's June issue, wearing a sporty orange and white bikini and striking a confident pose. In the accompanying article, however, the 33-year-old Fast & Furious 6 actress reveals she's envious of two other toned stars: Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston.

"She's very toned, and she's also long and strong, so I think that's a great balance," Brewster says of Paltrow, who regularly works out with pro Tracy Anderson and prefers low-carb, gluten-free meals. As for Aniston? "Her body is insane," Brewster raves of the 44-year-old We're the Millers actress.

Brewster maintains her own six-pack abs by exercising regularly and watching what she eats. "It's so nerdy, but I pack my own lunches of grilled salmon and brown rice because it helps me stay on track. Craft services is hell," she says of staying fit on set. "It's basically sugar and salt. Sometimes when I work long hours I have trouble with sugar; they'll keep passing me Tootsie Rolls."

The Panama native reveals she's tried a variety of fad diets over the years, but the results were almost always short-lived. "I did the cabbage soup diet, which is so unpleasant. I also went through a phase where I ate only protein shakes and protein bars, with real food for dinner, which, again, is not sustainable," Brewster recalls. "I've been on my trainer Harley Pasternak's 5-Factor Diet for six years. It's not a diet -- it's a lifestyle."

Her diet regrets aside, Brewster tells the magazine her biggest health regret is smoking cigarettes for a couple of years. "That was dumb," the actress admits. "I quit in college, years and years ago. I think when you're younger, you think you're invincible."

