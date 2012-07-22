Jordin Sparks Flaunts 50-Pound Weight Loss in Blue Bikini
Now that she's lost 50 pounds, Jordin Sparks is looking -- and feeling! -- better than ever.
To celebrate her body makeover, the 22-year-old "Sparkle" actress posed in a sexy, blue bikini for the cover of Shape magazine's August issue.
"I just wanted to be healthy," she says of her slim down. "I remember thinking, 'I'm in my prime. I should be happy and fit.' That was the moment I decided that changes needed to be made."
Making those dreams a reality was no easy feat for the Season 6 "American Idol" champ. "I knew I had a long road ahead of me. I was barely working out and my diet was a mess," Sparks says. "I had to address when, what and how much I was eating."
Several months in, Sparks noticed a change in her body. "The weight really started falling off and I could see my muscles," she tells Shape. "It was awesome!"
The "Battlefield" singer's new film, "Sparkle" -- co-starring the late Whitney Houston -- is in theaters August 17.
