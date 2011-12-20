Get those dancing shoes ready!

Dancing with the Stars' champion J.R. Martinez and his girlfriend Diana Gonzalez-Jones are expecting a baby girl in the spring. The 28-year-old Iraq war veteran is so excited for fatherhood that he's already mapping out his daughter's future!

"I'm thinking I'm going to have my girl play sports. I'm going to have her be active," he told Us Weekly. "Maybe [she'll] go to Karina Smirnoff's dance studio for lessons one day!"

Although Martinez only publicly announced his girlfriend was expecting earlier this month, he's actually known since September. "I kept it under wraps and focused on my dancing," he said.

"[But] even when I was dancing, I still made time to go to her doctor appointments with her," he said. "I would tell Karina, 'Hey I need to push rehearsal back an hour...' I was so focused mentally, emotionally, on Dancing with the Stars, and then I was also processing, 'Whoa, I'm going to be a dad!" That's a lot of information to process at one time!"

Martinez's pro partner helped him play the role of dancing contestant and daddy-to-be. "She was always the one saying, 'Go, do your thing!' She was very supportive," he said. "She'd always constantly ask, 'How's Diana doing?' She's a sweetheart, and she was very supportive and understanding."

As for Martinez's future with Gonzalez-Jones, his girlfriend of one year? "We thought we'd get married, give ourselves a couple of years and do more things, experience things as a couple and then we'd start to think about kids," he told Us. "But life doesn't always work that way! Things happen! And I do see myself being with her forever."

But don't expect the mom-to-be to race to the altar anytime soon. "She made it very clear to me even before she was pregnant... that [she is] not walking down the aisle with a big belly," Martinez said. "It'll definitely be something that's NOT happening in the next six months. Right now the focus is the baby and bringing the baby into the world. But [marriage is] definitely something we want."

