DENVER (AP) — The judge in the Colorado theater shootings has scolded defense lawyers for accusing him of having an improper conversation with the sheriff.

In an order made public Wednesday, Judge Carlos A. Samour Jr. said defense attorneys "improperly impugned the dignity of the court."

The defense had said Samour shouldn't have consulted privately with the Arapahoe County sheriff about courtroom security. It said the sheriff would've been a witness if Samour held a hearing on security precautions.

Samour rejected the defense request for a hearing. He says consulting with the sheriff on security was proper.

Samour is presiding over the death penalty case against James Holmes, accused of killing 12 and injuring 70 at a suburban Denver movie theater on July 20, 2012.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.