Judge in Colorado theater shooting scolds defense
DENVER (AP) — The judge in the Colorado theater shootings has scolded defense lawyers for accusing him of having an improper conversation with the sheriff.
In an order made public Wednesday, Judge Carlos A. Samour Jr. said defense attorneys "improperly impugned the dignity of the court."
The defense had said Samour shouldn't have consulted privately with the Arapahoe County sheriff about courtroom security. It said the sheriff would've been a witness if Samour held a hearing on security precautions.
Samour rejected the defense request for a hearing. He says consulting with the sheriff on security was proper.
Samour is presiding over the death penalty case against James Holmes, accused of killing 12 and injuring 70 at a suburban Denver movie theater on July 20, 2012.
Holmes has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 14, 2019 Take a look at Ariana Grande's best fashion moments
- Mar. 14, 2019 See all the stars who've debuted new hair looks in 2019