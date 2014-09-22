PHOENIX (AP) — A judge in Phoenix is refusing to lift restrictions on camera coverage of the penalty phase of Jodi Arias' trial.

Judge Sherry Stephens of Maricopa County Superior Court on Monday rejected local television stations' request to allow video footage to be broadcast 30 minutes after the end of each day's proceedings.

Stephens is sticking by her previous order that no footage can be broadcast until after the verdict.

Arias last year was convicted of murder in the 2008 killing of her ex-boyfriend at his suburban Phoenix home, but jurors couldn't reach a decision on her sentence. The retrial of the penalty phase is set to begin Sept. 29.

A media lawyer argued Stephens' restrictions deny the public their constitutional right to witness criminal trials, but Stephens says she is protecting Arias' to a fair retrial.