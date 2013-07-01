NEW YORK (AP) -- A judge in New York has tossed out three lawsuits brought by men who said former Elmo puppeteer Kevin Clash sexually abused them when they were underage.

Federal Judge Kevin Koeltl threw out the lawsuits Monday. He said the claims came more than six years after each man reasonably should have become aware of Clash's alleged violations and more than three years after each turned 18. There's at least one other lawsuit pending.

Clash resigned from "Sesame Street" in November. He was the man behind the popular furry red monster for 28 years.

His resignation came after college student Cecil Singleton sued him for more than $5 million, accusing Clash of having sex with him when he was 15. Singleton's lawsuit was among those thrown out Monday.

