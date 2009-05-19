MIAMI (AP) -- A judge in Miami won't throw out a lawsuit claiming Paris Hilton didn't live up to her promotion contract for the 2006 movie "Pledge This!"

U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno ruled Monday there are enough issues in dispute for a trial to begin on June 8.

The court-appointed receiver for a now-defunct Miami entertainment company contends that Hilton's failure to plug the movie's DVD release cost investors $8.3 million. Hilton says that she relentlessly promoted the film and that the investors made unreasonable demands for her time.

The judge says one issue is whether Hilton was actually too busy or decided not to promote "Pledge This!" because she hated the movie. Another issue is whether more promotion would have mattered.