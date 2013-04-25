NEW YORK (AP) — Julianna Margulies and Paul Rudd will team up for a one-night only benefit reading of Neil LaBute's play "The Mercy Seat."

MCC Theater said Thursday the reading will be held June 17 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Tickets are available from $75-$250.

"The Mercy Seat" is set on the day after the 9/11 attacks in which a World Trade Center worker contemplates using the tragedy to run away and start a new life with his lover.

Margulies, the star of "The Good Wife," last appeared on an MCC stage in 2002's "Intrigue with Faye." Rudd, of "Anchorman" fame, was on Broadway this season in "Grace."

The event celebrates MCC's collaboration with LaBute, who has had seven plays produced there over the last decade, including this spring's "Reasons to Be Happy."