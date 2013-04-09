Julianna Margulies on Botox: It's important when I cry that my face cries too

By Chris Gardner

It's hard not to respect Julianna Margulies.

The actress, who earns raves year in and year out for her work on "The Good Wife," is practical when it comes to her job -- and she's realistic about getting older. Read excerpts from her upcoming cover story in Good Housekeeping to find out her thoughts on Botox, and why the day her son was born wasn't the best day of her life ...

On Botox and why it is OK to have wrinkles:

"I think it's really important that when I cry, my face cries with me. And isn't it OK to have some lines? Doesn't it also mean I laugh a lot."