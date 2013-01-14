Julianne Hough didn't let a wardrobe malfunction ruin her night! The "Safe Haven" star, who walked the Golden Globes red carpet wearing an embroidered Monique Lhuillier dress, changed into a blush-colored Jenny Packham gown for the InStyle and Warner Bros. afterparty at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 13.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" pro had so much fun she accidentally tore two thigh-high slits in her gown. "I think I may have danced too hard," Julianne wrote in an Instagram photo caption. "Eeek!"

Julianne later shared a second picture of her damaged ensemble. "I love to dance regardless of how expensive a dress may be," she explained. "You can't hold me down!"

The star's brother, Derek Hough, also posted a picture from the afterparty. "What can you do when your a dancer?" he joked of his sister's outfit.

Earlier in the evening, Julianne's boyfriend, Ryan Seacrest, praised her Monique Lhuillier look. "I must say, Julianne Hough, looked great tonight on the red carpet," he said on E! News. "Right at the top of my list."

