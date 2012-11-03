Legendary Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias has welcomed a new addition to his family - his son married his longtime girlfriend on Saturday.

Singer Julio Iglesias Jr. walked down the aisle with Belgian model Charisse Verhaert in a small ceremony in Aldea del Fresno, outside Madrid.

His famous father attended the ceremony, as did his mother, socialite Isabel Preysler, who split from Iglesias in 1979.

According to reports from local Spanish media, Iglesias Jr.'s superstar brother Enrique couldn't make the service as he is currently on a world tour.