Julio Iglesias Jr. weds model fiancée
Legendary Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias has welcomed a new addition to his family - his son married his longtime girlfriend on Saturday.
RELATED: Secret celebrity weddings
Singer Julio Iglesias Jr. walked down the aisle with Belgian model Charisse Verhaert in a small ceremony in Aldea del Fresno, outside Madrid.
RELATED: Enrique Iglesias flaunts abs in St. Barts
His famous father attended the ceremony, as did his mother, socialite Isabel Preysler, who split from Iglesias in 1979.
RELATED: Julio Iglesias victim of hotel room theft
According to reports from local Spanish media, Iglesias Jr.'s superstar brother Enrique couldn't make the service as he is currently on a world tour.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 19, 2018 These stars are turning 70 in 2018