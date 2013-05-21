Justin Bartha is going to make a great husband -- according to his onscreen wife Sasha Barrese! Us Weekly broke news that The Hangover Part III actor became engaged to Lia Smith earlier this month, and Barrese told Us at the film's L.A. premiere on Monday, May 20 that she couldn't be happier for him.

"I just heard! I didn't know," Barrese, 32, told Us of Bartha's engagement. "I want to meet his fiancee. I haven't met her . . . I would love to meet her."

Barrese plays Tracy in the Hangover franchise, who ties the knot with Bartha's character Doug in the first film. After stepping out with his real-life fiancee -- who was wearing her huge new engagement ring -- in L.A. on May 19, the actor appeared to attend The Hangover Part III premiere solo.

"I'm so happy for him. He's such a good guy," Barrese said. "I know he really wanted to start a family so I'm sure he's going to be really happy. I can't wait to hear how he proposed too."

An insider exclusively revealed to Us that Bartha, 34, popped the question to the fitness trainer while on vacation at Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, Calif. "They're the cutest couple. She was completely surprised by the whole thing," the source told Us. "The trip to Big Sur, the engagement, the ring, everything. So cute."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Bartha Engaged: Hangover Wife Sasha Barrese Shares Her Congratulations