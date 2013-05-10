Justin Bieber is taking advantage of South Africa's 18-year-old drinking age! On Friday, May 10, the 19-year-old singer posted a photo on Instagram of himself and a pal enjoying a beer.

"Beers in the jungle," Bieber captioned the shot of what appears to be him holding a can of Amstel. The "Boyfriend" singer is currently in South Africa for his Believe tour, and seemed to be enjoying some down time by going on a sightseeing safari.

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber through the years

That same day, Bieber also shared two pictures of elephants with the captions "in the wild" and "God is good."

He also tweeted, "Live life full."

In the June 2012 issue of GQ, Bieber admitted he occasionally drinks alcohol. "For me, it's just like, I like to be in control of myself," he explained. "I mean, I've had a beer, like, before . . . But I never get out of control."

PHOTOS: Celebrities with Bieber Fever

While on his Believe tour, Bieber has had to defend some of his recent actions -- like being photographed in London shirtless and walking around wearing a gas mask.

"I'm young and I make mistakes. That's part of growing up," he told Us Weekly. "I mess up sometimes. It's part of growing up."

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez -- the way they were

"I'm young and I want to have fun," Bieber added. "I don't think there is anything wrong with that."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Get the full scoop on Justin's escapades

See what your favorite celebs are up to

Stars who love florals