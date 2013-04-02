BERLIN (AP) -- German authorities have given Justin Bieber four weeks to pick up his pet monkey or else it will be placed in permanent care.

The capuchin monkey was seized by German customs Thursday when the 19-year-old singer failed to produce the necessary customs documents after landing in Munich.

Reporters from around the world have besieged the city animal shelter where `Mally' the monkey is being kept in quarantine.

The shelter said in a statement Tuesday that the 14-week-old animal shouldn't have been taken away from its mother until it was a year old.

German media report that several zoos have offered to give the monkey a home if the Canadian singer doesn't reclaim it in time.

A Bieber representative did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

