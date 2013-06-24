Justin Bieber laid rumors of rehab to rest on Sunday, June 23, the best way he knew how -- in song. The teen pop star has been making headlines over the weekend amid reports that his longtime friend and manager Scooter Braun wants him to go to rehab, but a video posted on his Instagram account proves that the pals' bromance is still rock solid.

In the hilarious 12-second clip, the "Beauty and a Beat" singer and Braun run toward one another in slow motion as someone off-camera sings a wobbly version of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

The pair embrace and Bieber, 19, even mouths the words to the song earnestly, clad in a baggy white shirt, camoflauge-print pants and a backwards baseball cap.

"Scooter and Justin are as close as ever!" a source tells Us Weekly of the pair. "And definitely no truth to the false stories that Scooter wants to send Justin to rehab. It's all BS."

Late last week, Braun took it upon himself to clear the air about the rumors as well, tweeting at fans: "Rumors are just that… Rumors. See everyone at the Justin Bieber show tomorrow in San Diego."

The teen star has been criticized for his behavior in recent months, but Bieber has more than a number of famous friends in his corner. Fellow Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen defended her pal during a recent interview with Billboard.

"I actually am so out of the loop on any of that, to be honest," she told the magazine. "People are constantly like, 'Is Justin OK?' I've not really noticed any of that. I feel like Justin's a guy who's working hard every day, and I think the media can sometimes be a little brutal with stuff and over-exaggerate things."

