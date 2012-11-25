Maybe Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is a New Kids on the Block fan?

Justin Bieber came under some fire over the weekend after a photo emerged in which the 18-year-old "Baby" singer meets and shakes hands with his country's leader -- wearing overalls, a white t-shirt, bulky silver chain and backwards black cap.

Harper bestowed the Canadian pop superstar with a Diamond Jubilee Medal in Ottawa -- but Gawker dubbed him the "White Trash Prince" for the not-so-formal attire meeting the head of state.

But Bieber took notice of the jibe.

"The pic of me and the Prime Minister was taken in a room in the arena where i was performing at that day," wrote Selena Gomez's on-again, off-again beau. "I walked straight from my meet and greet to him, if you . . .expect me to have a change of clothes let a loan [sic] a suit at that specific time that's crazy, It wasn't like it was like I was going into his environment we were at a hockey arena. Wow am i ever white trash."

Hilariously, Harper himself weighed in on the scandal via his official Twitter: "In fairness to @justinbieber, I told him I would be wearing my overalls too. #cdnpoli #beliebers"

