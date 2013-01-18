Justin Bieber has won a multimillion dollar legal battle with a woman who claimed to have suffered permanent hearing damage at one of his concerts.

Stacey Betts filed a lawsuit against the "Baby" star last summer alleging she was left suffering from tinnitus because of the loud screams of Bieber's fans when she attended his show in Portland, Ore., in July. She demanded $9 million.

However, last week, Betts filed legal papers asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed and the case was dropped the same day, according to TMZ.com. Betts reportedly decided against moving forward with the case because she didn't have her own legal representation.

