Justin Timberlake releases new song 'Suit and Tie'
NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. "SexyBack" is back.
Justin Timberlake released his new single, "Suit and Tie," late Sunday night. It features rapper Jay-Z.
The upbeat jam is the 31-year-old's first musical offering since 2006's critically acclaimed "FutureSex/LoveSounds." His third solo album, "The 20/20 Experience," will be out later this year.
In a letter posted on his website, Timberlake said he began recording music in June. He wrote that the "inspiration for this really came out of the blue."
Timberlake co-wrote and co-produced "Suit and Tie" with Timbaland, who produced much of the Grammy-winning "FutureSex/LoveSounds."
The buzz around the pop star's return to music kicked off Friday when he posted a video on his website that showed him walking into a studio, putting on headphones and saying: "I'm ready."
___
Online:
http://www.justintimberlake.com
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Dec. 21, 2018 These are our favorite Nicholas Sparks movies
- Dec. 21, 2018 These celebs are pregnant or expecting babies!
- Dec. 24, 2018 See how celebs are ringing in Christmas this year