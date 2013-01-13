NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. "SexyBack" is back.

Justin Timberlake released his new single, "Suit and Tie," late Sunday night. It features rapper Jay-Z.

The upbeat jam is the 31-year-old's first musical offering since 2006's critically acclaimed "FutureSex/LoveSounds." His third solo album, "The 20/20 Experience," will be out later this year.

In a letter posted on his website, Timberlake said he began recording music in June. He wrote that the "inspiration for this really came out of the blue."

Timberlake co-wrote and co-produced "Suit and Tie" with Timbaland, who produced much of the Grammy-winning "FutureSex/LoveSounds."

The buzz around the pop star's return to music kicked off Friday when he posted a video on his website that showed him walking into a studio, putting on headphones and saying: "I'm ready."

___

Online:

http://www.justintimberlake.com