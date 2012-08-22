Justin Timberlake Selling Posh New York Penthouse for $7.65 Million

Us Weekly

With a wedding to Jessica Biel in the works, Justin Timberlake is getting rid of his New York bachelor pad.

The singer turned actor, 31, has listed his penthouse in the Soho Mews building for $7.65 million, Trulia reports. Timberlake purchased the property in 2010 for $6.56 million.

The property features three bedrooms, three and a half baths, a gas burning fireplace and a wrap terrace. A glass-curtain wall provides stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, including the Empire State Building. The five-fixture master bath comes equipped with a radiant heat floor, an oval freestanding tub, a frameless, glass-enclosed shower, Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a Valcucine vanity.

Timberlake's kitchen includes cabinetry made of striated elm and smoked glass, Jet Mist granite, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine storage unit, Miele ovens and a dishwasher, a designer cooktop and fully-vented hood. According to Trulia, the penthouse's second and third bedrooms also feature their own bathrooms with Valcucine vanities, in addition to Jet Mist granite and designer fixtures.

Earlier this year, Timberlake partnered with his longtime interior designer, Estee Stanley, to create a collection of products for HomeMint.com.

"I like very clean, almost modern architecture, and the obstacle with something like that is making it extremely warm, because it doesn't naturally lend itself to that," Timberlake told Elle Decor. "With everything [Estee and I] do together, we try to get the juxtaposition right. To make pieces and rooms that are multifaceted, that blend different genres of architecture and design."

Timberlake, who proposed to Biel, 30, in December of last year, admitted he's spent countless hours renovating his pad. "Literally, for hours, I'll sit and compare hardware. The devil's in the details," he told Elle Decor. "You don't have to spend your whole bank account to make your home look amazing but also be comfortable and reliable."

