Snooki, the Situation, and the rest of the Jersey Shore crew have had their share of ups and downs, but it appears the "downs" are mostly in the past now.

There was plenty of love in the room when the cast -- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro -- visited Us Weekly's New York City offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24, to reflect back on their time together over the last four summers.

PHOTOS: Snooki: How I spent my summer vacation

The group talked about everything -- from their favorite moments on the show to how they've changed and what they've learned.

"Miami was beautiful. Miami was such a fun time," the Situation said of his fondest memory. "It was in the beginning of all of our careers. We were so bright-eyed at the time."

They also opened up about the newest member of their Jersey Shore family: Lorenzo Dominic LaValle, Snooki's 2-month-old son with fiance Jionni LaValle.

PHOTOS: Snooki's wild pregnancy

"He's a certified baby Guido," Ronnie joked.

"He's got more swag than any baby I've ever seen in my life!" Pauly D piped in enthusiastically.

That's thanks mostly to Snooki, who pals say is a great mom. "Nicole's the same Nicole, only she's all about Lorenzo, and she's no longer selfish," BFF Jwoww said, adding that she'd like to be a mother herself by age 30. (The 26-year-old star is engaged to her boyfriend of two and a half years, Roger Mathews, 37.)

PHOTOS: Jersey Shore's crazy year

"Snooks, anything she does is to the max," the Sitch added. "On the TV show, you've seen us partying, and Snooks really did her thing. So now she's a mother, and she's doing that to the max."

In fact, everyone's lives have changed significantly since Jersey Shore first started in 2009. And though not all of the changes have been easy -- Sorrentino, 30, entered rehab for substance abuse in March -- the cast seems to be in a good place now.

"It's been the best year of my life this year, between work being so busy, getting my friends back...I really cherish it," the Situation said. "The biggest lesson learned is to always have hope, and not to give up, because it gets better every day."

The sixth and final season of Jersey Shore airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. (ET) on MTV.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: JWoww: Snooki Is "No Longer Selfish" Now That She's a Mom